BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $281.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.62. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares in the company, valued at $662,151,249.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.