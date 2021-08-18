Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,313 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Bel Fuse worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BELFB opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

