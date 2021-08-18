Bell Bank Buys 2,762 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for about 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.09. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

