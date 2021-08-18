Bell Bank Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 22,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Amgen by 13.5% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Amgen by 13.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 91,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.05. 49,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

