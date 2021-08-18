Bell Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 18.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.16. 6,742,228 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69.

