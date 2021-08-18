Bell Bank Has $3.23 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC remained flat at $$16.29 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,974. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

