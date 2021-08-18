Bell Bank Has $3.90 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

