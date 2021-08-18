Bell Bank Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.27. 81,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

