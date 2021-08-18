Bell Bank Purchases 9,421 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bell Bank raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 2,145,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,970,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

