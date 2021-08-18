Bell Bank Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,158 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 222,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,494,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

