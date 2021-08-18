Benchmark Protocol (MARK) One Day Volume Hits $91,582.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $91,582.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00847542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 14,922,155 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,815 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

