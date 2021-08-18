BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.01. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.