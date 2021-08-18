BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Reaches $0.0100

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $67.78 million and $2.03 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00845712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00047066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00103140 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

