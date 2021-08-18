Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €58.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC8. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €167.71 ($197.31).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €58.96 ($69.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €160.12. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €57.88 ($68.09) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

