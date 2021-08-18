Berenberg Bank Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,625 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,625 ($21.23) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543 ($20.16).

GSK opened at GBX 1,511.40 ($19.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,428.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,555 ($20.32). The company has a market capitalization of £76.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

