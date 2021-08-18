Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €125.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €125.00 ($147.06) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Varta in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €103.50 ($121.76).

Get Varta alerts:

ETR VAR1 opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Varta has a twelve month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.21.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.