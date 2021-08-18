Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered Future to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Future alerts:

Future stock remained flat at $$49.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. Future has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.