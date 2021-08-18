Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.25 ($14.42).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

