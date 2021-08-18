Berenberg Bank Reiterates €254.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €254.00 ($298.82) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €198.70 ($233.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €209.49. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

