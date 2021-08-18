Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $$9.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

