Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

