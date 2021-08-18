Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €50.40 ($59.29). Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €49.65 ($58.41), with a volume of 8,450 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

