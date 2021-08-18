bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €27.85 ($32.76). bet-at-home.com shares last traded at €27.00 ($31.76), with a volume of 10,205 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.