Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $971,178.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.29 or 0.99751372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.00891497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,732,261 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

