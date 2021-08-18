Bezant Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $691.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.00858049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

