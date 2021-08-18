Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. 1,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; Internet Services and International Communications; and Multichannel Television.

