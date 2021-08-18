B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,633. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

