BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded down GBX 140 ($1.83) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,218 ($28.98). The company had a trading volume of 11,533,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,722. The stock has a market cap of £112.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.