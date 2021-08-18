BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $65.25

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.25, but opened at $61.69. BHP Group shares last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 82,788 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

