BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. 458,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in BHP Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 15,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $2,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BHP Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

