BHPCoin (BHP) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $11.25 million and $2.03 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00149978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.95 or 0.99813276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00891378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.11 or 0.06738574 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.