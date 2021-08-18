BIDR Price Down 0.3% This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and $40.85 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00130141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00149626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,431.21 or 1.00485778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.73 or 0.00892978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

