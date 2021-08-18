Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $894.90

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $894.90 and last traded at $894.90, with a volume of 119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $889.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $818.85.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

