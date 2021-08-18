BIKI Reaches Market Cap of $3.37 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $282,791.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00845775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00104251 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

