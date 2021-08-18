Bilander Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on August 25th (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Bilander Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TWCBU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Bilander Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bilander Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TWCBU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Bilander Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

