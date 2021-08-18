Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $67.78

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.78, but opened at $69.62. Bilibili shares last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 18,531 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

