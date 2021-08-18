Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,552 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $241.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

