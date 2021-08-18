Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. 29,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

