Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 58,370 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1,362.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,370 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 128,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,302. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

