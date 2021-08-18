Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $66.23 billion and $2.37 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $393.93 or 0.00880536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
