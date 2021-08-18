BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00011019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $6,505.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001291 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $737.54 or 0.01642237 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.