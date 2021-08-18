Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOAF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 40,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.23. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

