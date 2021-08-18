BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sells $18,270.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $17,230.50.

Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,357. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after buying an additional 820,538 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $29,052,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioAtla by 280.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BioAtla by 4,747.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 364,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

