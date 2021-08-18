Biofrontera (BFRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.