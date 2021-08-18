Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

