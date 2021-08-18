Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.36

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.36 ($40.42) and traded as high as €34.50 ($40.59). Biotest Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.20 ($40.24), with a volume of 8,112 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.40.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.