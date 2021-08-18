Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Up 5.3%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 1,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $837.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $5,987,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $10,314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 38.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.