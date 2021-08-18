Birake (BIR) Market Cap Hits $3.00 Million

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Birake coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Birake has traded down 25% against the dollar. Birake has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $347.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00136605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00151325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,696.42 or 1.00608898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00899130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Birake’s total supply is 95,177,447 coins and its circulating supply is 91,157,190 coins. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birake’s official website is birake.com . The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

