Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. 2,863,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,136. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.82.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

