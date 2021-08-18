Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 450 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 6.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after buying an additional 234,525 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,508. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $189.38 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

